The 91st Academy Awards are set to take place on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles. That makes February the perfect time to catch up on all the Oscar-nominated movies you might have missed during their initial theatrical runs. Fortunately, several prominent Oscar contenders are coming to iTunes this month, from Best Picture nominee The Favourite to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In non-Oscar news, lots of TV programs become available for streaming on Apple TV this February. That includes sitcoms like American Housewife, reality shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even sports events like this weekend’s Super Bowl. Then, throughout the month, several TV shows will be available in complete form on iTunes. Season 2 of Marvel’s Runaways, which has streamed on Apple TV alongside its home platform of Hulu, will become available in full at the start of the month.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to iTunes and Apple TV this February.

iTunes Movies

2/5 Robin Hood

2/5 Overlord

2/5 Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

2/5 The Guilty

2/5 Black ’47

2/5 A Private War

2/5 Can You Ever Forgive Me

2/5 Rodents of Unusual Size

2/5 The Unicorn

2/5 Beneath the Leaves

2/5 Of Fathers and Sons

2/5 Hale Country, This Morning, This Evening

2/8 The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

2/8 A Violent Man

2/12 Ralph Breaks the Internet

2/12 Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

2/12 Creed II

2/12 Free Solo

2/12 The Favourite

2/12 Shoplifters

2/12 This One’s For The Ladies

2/12 The Front Runner

2/12 The Happy Prince

2/12 Maria by Callas

2/12 Anna & the Apocalypse

2/15 Donnybrook

2/15 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

2/15 Patrick

2/15 The Lears

2/19 The Last Race

2/19 Mary Queen of Scots

2/19 Under the Eiffel Tower

2/19 Mortal Engines

2/19 The Changeover

2/19 Ben is Back

2/19 Instant Family

2/19 Green Book

2/19 Dr. Seuss: Horton Hears a Who!

2/19 The Possession of Hannah Grace

2/22 Lords of Chaos

2/26 Border

2/26 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2/26 The Hole in the Ground

2/27 Diane

Apple TV App: Now Streaming

2/1 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (ESPN)

2/1 The ABC Murders – Season 1 (Amazon)

2/1 Into the Dark: Down – Season 1 (Hulu)

2/1 Folklore – Season 1 (HBO)

2/3 Super Bowl LIII (CBS Sports)

2/4 The World’s Best – Season 1 (CBS)

2/4 Elvis Goes There (Epix)

2/5 Man with a Plan – Season 3 (CBS)

2/6 American Housewife – Season 3 (ABC)

2/6 American Soul – Season 1 (BET)

2/8 PEN15 – Season 1 (Hulu)

2/8 White Dragon – Season 2 (Amazon)

2/8 2 Dope Queens – Season 2 (HBO)

2/11 The Walking Dead – Season 9 Midseason (AMC)

2/12 American Dad! – Season 15 (TBS)

2/12 Boomerang (BET)

2/13 American Chopper – Season 1 (Discovery)

2/13 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

2/13 Miracle Workers – Season 1 (TBS)

2/15 Lorena – Season 1 (Amazon)

2/16 Proven Innocent – Season 1 (FOX)

2/16 NBA All Star Skills Competition (TNT)

2/17 Ransom – Season 3 (CBS)

2/17 NBA All Star Game (TNT)

2/17 Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 6 (HBO)

2/18 Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special (NBC)

2/21 Survivor – Season 38 (CBS)

2/22 This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy – Season 1 (Amazon)

2/23 RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 11 (VH1)

2/23 2019 NHL Stadium Series (NBC)

2/25 Whiskey Cavalier – Season 1 (ABC)

2/26 The Enemy Within – Season 1 (NBC)

2/26 Shadowhunters – Season 2 (Freeform)

2/26 The Voice – Season 16 (NBC)

2/27 Mental Samurai – Season 1 (FOX)

2/27 Masterchef Junior – Season 1 (FOX)

2/27 World of Dance – Season 3 (NBC)

2/29 Better Things – Season 3 (FX)

iTunes TV

2/4 Marvel’s Runaways – Season 2

2/11 Sally Forever – Season 1

2/18-2/19 Presidents at War (two-part documentary)

2/18 The Secret History of the White House

2/20 At Home with Amy Sedaris

2/27-2/29 Biography: The Trump Dynasty

