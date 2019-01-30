See the first look at Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life

By Derek Lawrence
January 30, 2019 at 10:29 AM EST

Bad Boys for Life

01/17/20
type
  • Movie
Genre

They’re baaaaaaack.

Almost 24 years after Will Smith and Martin Lawrence first joined forces for Bad Boys, the duo are back on the beat in the first look at the franchise’s long-awaited third installment, Bad Boys for Life.

On Instagram, the stars shared a Boomerang video of themselves, appropriately tuned to P. Diddy’s 2001 track “Bad Boys for Life.”

The film from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (taking over for Michael Bay) will feature Smith and Lawrence once again playing ride-or-die Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, and Joe Pantoliano (the latter reprising his role from the first two films) are also set for BBFL, while there’s no word yet if Bad Boys II star Gabrielle Union, who played Mike’s love interest and Marcus’ sister, will also return, as she’s starring in the upcoming Bad Boys spin-off TV series, L.A.’s Finest.

Bad Boys for Life is slated to hit theaters Jan. 17, 2020.

Related content:

Bad Boys for Life

The third installment in the action-packed franchise.
type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 01/17/20
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST