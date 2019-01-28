Margot Robbie has revealed a new look for her bat-wielding DC Universe villainess Harley Quinn.
The I, Tonya actress posted a shot on Instagram of herself as Quinn from her upcoming movie Birds of Prey, while Fandango posted a teaser video. “Miss Me?” Robbie asks coyly.
The look has a rather ’80s confetti-strewn style versus her take on the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad:
Birds of Prey — technically titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) — is expected to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe and Suicide Squad spin-off. In addition to Robbie, the film stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor. The film follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from crime lord Black Mask.
Birds of Prey is scheduled to be released Feb. 7, 2020.
