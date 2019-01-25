EW, Crazy Rich Asians, Love, Simon nominated for GLAAD Awards

Image zoom Ben Rothstein/Fox; JoJo Whilden/FX; Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.;

If this awards season is any indication, 2018 was a great year for LGBTQ visibility on screen. Now, GLAAD is ready to recognize those strides towards inclusivity among media.

On Friday, Pose‘s MJ Rodriguez and Crazy Rich Asians‘ Nico Santos got together at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, to announce the nominees for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Pose, the history-making FX series, is among the picks for Outstanding Drama Series, while Crazy Rich Asians counts itself among the outstanding wide-release film category along with Love, Simon, Blockers, Deadpool 2, and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

One notable exclusion from the nominees is Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Following wins for Best Actor in a Drama and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, additional allegations of sexual misconduct came out against credited director Bryan Singer. In response, GLAAD dropped the film from consideration.

As part of the 151 nominees in 27 categories announced, GLAAD included for the first time a category specifically for video games, which “can empower LGBTQ players with the agency to explore and express themselves safely within a virtual environment,” the organization said in an earlier statement.

“The images and stories recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards over the past 30 years raised the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in the media industry and changed the hearts and minds of countless audience members around the world,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “This year’s nominees are changing the game by showcasing diverse races, genders, religions, ages, geographies, and genres in ways that challenge misconceptions and inspire LGBTQ acceptance. The 30th anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards will honor these groundbreaking new LGBTQ stories while remembering the astounding positive cultural change that LGBTQ media representations have achieved.”

See the nominees below.

30TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS NOMINEES

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Blockers (Universal)

Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (Sony Pictures)

Love, Simon (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

1985 (Wolfe Releasing)

Disobedience (Bleecker Street)

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky)

A Kid Like Jake (IFC Films)

We the Animals (The Orchard)

Boy Erased (Focus Features)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise)

Saturday Church (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions (Showtime)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Instinct (CBS)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (Fox)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Superstore (NBC)

This Close (Sundance Now)

Vida (Starz)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“Service” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

“She” The Good Doctor (ABC)

“Someplace Other Than Here” The Guest Book (TBS)

“King in the North” Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

“Prom” Fuller House (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Life-Size 2 (Freeform)

Sense8 (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

Believer (HBO)

Call Her Ganda (Breaking Glass Pictures)

My House (Viceland)

Quiet Heroes (Logo)

When the Beat Drops (Logo)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

Anne with an E (Netflix)

She-Ra (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You (Low Country Sound/Elektra)

Brockhampton, Iridescence (RCA)

Christine and the Queens, Chris (Because Music)

Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations (Atlantic)

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer (Bad Boy Records)

Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 (BunHead)

Shea Diamond, Seen It All (Asylum Worldwide)

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Future Classics)

Troye Sivan, Bloom (Capitol Records)

Years & Years, Palo Santo (Polydor)

Outstanding Comic Book

Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins (DC Comics)

Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin (Image Comics)

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell (DC Comics)

Fence, written by C.S. Pacat (BOOM! Studios)

Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges (BOOM! Studios)

Oh S#!t It’s Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)

Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)

Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio)

Outstanding Video Game

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Ubisoft)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire (ArenaNet)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil)

The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Mike Pence and ‘A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems” Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas (HBO)

“Trans Rights Under Attack” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

“Troye Sivan Hopes ‘Boy Erased’ Reaches All Parents” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

“Valedictorian Seth Owen” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows” CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

“Gender: The Space Between” CBS News (CBS)

“Legacy of Hope” Nightline (ABC)

“Respect” SC Featured (ESPN)

“South Texas Pride” [series] KSAT News (KSAT-TV [San Antonio, Texas])

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year” NBC Nightly News (NBC)

“Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade” Vice News Tonight (HBO)

“Olympian Adam Rippon” New Day (CNN)

“Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

“Trump: ‘Looking Very Seriously’ at Changing Transgender Definition” Velshi & Ruhle (MSNBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn’t Get Disability Insurance.” by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

“LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China” by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)

“‘More Than Fear’: Brazil’s LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency” by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)

“Pistons’ Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: ‘I see y’all as people that I love'” by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)

“Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here’s What Happened.” by Caitlin Emma (Politico)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: ‘I Want to Portray These Characters, and I’m Ready'” by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)

“Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?” by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

“Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay” by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)

“Lena Waithe is Changing the Game” by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)

“They are the Champions” by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Billboard

Ebony

Entertainment Weekly

GQ

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews” by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)

“Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships” by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

“Deadnamed” by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)

“LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana” by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)

“Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future” by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt” by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)

“The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border” by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)

“March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: ‘They’re definitely linked for me,’ says Emma González” by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

“Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro’s Brazil” by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)

“Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway” (NowThis)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents TransGriot

Special Recognition

Nanette (Netflix)

TransMilitary (Logo)

30TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)

Elite (Netflix)

Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)

Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)

Papá a toda madre (Univision)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine (Spanish-Language)

“Denuncian trabas migratorias contra la comunidad transgénero” Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

“Entrevista con Luis Sandoval para National Coming Out Day” Despierta América (Univision)

“No es fácil en EEUU ser un gay latino” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)

“La primera escuela para niños transgénero de Chile” Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment (Spanish-Language)

“Entrevista con Pat ‘Cacahuate’ Manuel” NoticiasYa Tampa Bay (Univision)

“LAFC Pride Republic” Noticiero Univision Los Ángeles (Univision)

“Madre hispana lucha contra un agresivo cáncer seno” Noticias Univision Arizona (Univision)

“Primera Pareja Gay en Casarse en un Consulado Mexicano” Noticias Telemundo Mediodía (Telemundo)

“Transpesina” Univision 21 Fresno (Univision)

Outstanding Digital Journalism (Spanish-Language)

“Apoyo y recursos para jóvenes LGBTQ y sus familias” por Virginia Gaglianone (LaOpinion.com)

“Así pinta la televisión hispana a los personajes LGBTQ, una representación preocupante” por Daniel Shoer Roth (ElNuevoHerald.com)

“Dallas: Para jóvenes LGBT con DACA, la lucha ha sido salir de dos clósets” por Jenny Manrique (AlDiaDallas.com)

“De la censura a la celebración: la historia de una exposición queer en Brasil” por Ernesto Londoño (NewYorkTimes.com/es)

“Desaliento y miedo en medio de celebración del Orgullo LGBT en NYC” por José Martínez (ElDiarioNY.com)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

House of Mamis (INTOmore.com)

