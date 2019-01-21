Edgar Wright's next film will be a London-set horror-thriller

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Last Night in Soho

Director Edgar Wright has revealed that his follow-up to the 2017 box office hit Baby Driver will be a psychological horror-thriller set in London and starring a female lead. The filmmaker will shoot the movie this summer from a screenplay co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). Wright’s other credits include 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the so-called Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End.

“I realized I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright told Britain’s Empire magazine. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Wright also confirmed that progress has been made on a sequel to his most recent film. “A first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists,” he said.

