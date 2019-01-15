Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray reunite for Apple and A24's first film, father-daughter caper On the Rocks

Bill Murray will be reuniting with his Lost In Translation filmmaker Sofia Coppola for a new movie called On The Rocks, Apple’s first original film as part of the tech giant’s production partnership with film studio A24, EW has learned.

Set in New York, On the Rocks will also star Rashida Jones, and follows the story of a young mother reconnecting with her playboy father. It starts production in New York this spring. No further details were available about cast or plot, and Apple is keeping its lips sealed about when the film might debut and how it’ll be distributed.

Last November, Apple unveiled its partnership with movie studio A24 to produce films in a multi-year deal for their upcoming original content platform. As previously reported, It is not clear if these films will exclusively debut on Apple or whether there is a theatrical release component, and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the details of the deal. The partnership suggests that Apple is looking to populate its originals platform with content exclusive to them, following the models of streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, and premium cable channels HBO and Showtime.

Hollywood’s top actors and filmmakers have been flocking to Apple to create content for Apple’s upcoming originals platform, led by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell’s morning show drama, which showrunner Mimi Leder said is expected to debut this summer. Apple has yet to reveal when it’ll launch its content platform and how it’ll distribute shows and movies.

Witherspoon is producing other projects for Apple, including crime series Are You Sleeping? starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. The company also has series in development with J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shayamalan, Jason Momoa, and Hailee Steinfeld, and has signed Oprah Winfrey for a multi-year partnership.

