Watch the trailer for Nicolas Cage's Mandy soundtracked by Barry Manilow's 'Mandy'

Josh Olson is the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of A History of Violence and host of the excellent podcast, The Movies That Made Me. But Olson’s greatest contribution to western civilization may turn out to be his decision to strip out the audio for the gonzo, Nic Cage-starring vengeance saga Mandy and replace it with Barry Manilow’s 1973 ballad of the same name.

Like peanut butter-and-jelly, this pair of pop culture flavors really should not go together well and yet somehow the Mandy/”Mandy” combo gels perfectly. Or, as Olson himself says, “This is just a straight up needle drop, but it’s insane how well it works.”

Insane? It’s freakin’ crazy evil!!!

In Mandy, the quiet life of devoted couple Red (Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.

Mandy is now available to watch on the streaming service Shudder. Watch Olson’s version of the film’s trailer, above.

