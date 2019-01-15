Keanu Reeves returns to The Continental in first John Wick 3 poster

Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman was banned from The Continental after killing an enemy on the grounds of the New York hotel back in John Wick 2. So, what is he doing outside Ian McShane’s establishment on the poster for John Wick: Chapter 3? Audiences will presumably find out when the action threequel is released on May 17.

“The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves told EW last year. “It goes crazy from there.”

Some of that craziness involves Sofia (Halle Berry), a new character Wick meets in the Middle East. “She has a past with John,” says Reeves. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

Other newcomers include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who play characters associated with the criminal council known as the High Table. There’s also Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” says director Chad Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 “a little bit of an origin story.”

See that new poster, below.

We’ll be seeing you… John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is in theaters May 17. #JohnWick3 pic.twitter.com/x6rj2FSOhv — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) January 15, 2019

