Keanu Reeves returns to The Continental in first John Wick 3 poster

Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 3

release date 05/17/19
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action
Clark Collis
January 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM EST

Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman was banned from The Continental after killing an enemy on the grounds of the New York hotel back in John Wick 2. So, what is he doing outside Ian McShane’s establishment on the poster for John Wick: Chapter 3? Audiences will presumably find out when the action threequel is released on May 17.

“The third chapter is literally connected to 2 and starts with John Wick on the run,” Reeves told EW last year. “It goes crazy from there.”

Some of that craziness involves Sofia (Halle Berry), a new character Wick meets in the Middle East. “She has a past with John,” says Reeves. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.”

Other newcomers include Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, who play characters associated with the criminal council known as the High Table. There’s also Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” says director Chad Stahelski, who calls Chapter 3 “a little bit of an origin story.”

See that new poster, below.

Related content:

John Wick: Chapter 3

type
Movie
Genre
Action
release date
05/17/19
director
Chad Stahelski
Cast
Keanu Reeves,
Halle Berry,
Mark Dacascos,
Asia Kate Dillon
Studio
Lionsgate
Complete Coverage
John Wick: Chapter 3

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now