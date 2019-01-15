Alright, alright, alright, there’s a new Matthew McConaughey impression doing the rounds, and at it goes further than just reciting the actor’s signature phrase.

On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anne Hathaway stopped by to talk about her new movie Serenity, in which she stars alongside McConaughey, and ended up doing a pretty stellar imitation of her costar.

“You’re with him and all of a sudden you find yourself kinda like leaning back,” Hathaway told Kimmel doing just that and slipping into McConaughey’s famed drawl. “You maybe don’t enunciate as much, but sometimes you do; you enun-ciate intention-ally. You drink more. You feel a little bit cooler.”

And she wasn’t done there. “I think it’s fun when you spend enough time with him you know how to riff as him,” added Hathaway, before going on to talk about football as McConaughey with lots of over-enunciated words.

Serenity tells the story of Baker Dill (McConaughey), a fishing boat captain whose quiet life is turned upside down when his ex-wife, Karen (Hathaway), resurfaces and begs him to save her — and their young son — from her violent husband.

Serenity opens in theaters on Jan. 25. Watch the clip above.

