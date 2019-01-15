Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump might not have been entertained by Adam McKay’s trenchant Dick Cheney biopic Vice, but the filmmaker himself was certainly tickled by a recent report that the husband-and-wife advisers to President Trump abruptly walked out of a screening last month.

“Someone told me that, yeah,” McKay said, laughing, on the latest episode of EW’s The Awardist podcast when asked about the couple known as Javanka bailing on his movie. “That’s one of the least surprising things I’ve ever heard.”

He added, “It felt like a scene we would actually shoot for Vice, where you would show the audience at one point and see Jared and Ivanka get up and walk out. We actually at one point toyed with showing shots of the actual audience, and that would have been something we would have done. Yeah, that’s pretty remarkable.”

According to a PEOPLE report, the First Daughter and her husband attended a Vice screening near the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., around Christmastime, only to make a swift exit partway through the film. It’s unclear what prompted their departure, though the film paints an unflattering portrait of the modern Republican Party. (McKay and his Funny or Die website also famously spoofed the 45th president in 2016.)

Asked if he would screen Vice at the White House if given the opportunity, McKay told EW, “Oh, hell yeah.”

Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures

As for the film’s central figure, portrayed by a chameleonic Christian Bale, McKay described Cheney as “a pretty thick-skinned guy” and said, “I actually don’t think he would mind the movie.”

McKay added, “[Cheney is] a weird contradiction because there’s part of him — he’s always served power. He’s been like the right-hand man to power. So he gets a big kick when people call him, like, Darth Vader, or when they pay attention to him. I think there’s actually some insecurity in him about his power, and he loves being portrayed as powerful. So anyway, long-winded way of saying yes, I think he would really get a kick out of being depicted in a movie. And holy moly, what Christian does in showing him is just freakish. To depict it that accurately, I would think he would have to get a kick out of it.”

