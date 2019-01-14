Each day brings us closer to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Dwayne Johnson seems just as excited as any other Fast & Furious fan. The actor has been releasing a steady stream of preview photos over the past few months, and he continued the trend on Sunday with a new photo assembling the film’s main cast in one place for the first time.

Given the title, fans already knew that Hobbs & Shaw was going to focus on the unlikely team-up between Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, continuing their alliance from The Fate of the Furious. Thanks to previous Johnson Instagram posts, fans also knew that Idris Elba will be portraying the film’s villain, Brixton. But Johnson’s latest post featured all three of them standing together in the same shot, complete with descriptive captions.

“An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen,” Johnson wrote beside the photo. He went on to describe Hobbs as “The Outlaw Lawman,” Shaw as “The International Spy,” and Brixton as “The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen.” In conclusion: “We’re either gonna get along or we get it on.”

Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters Aug. 2. Expect several more Johnson teases before then.

