Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba assemble in latest Hobbs & Shaw photo

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

release date 08/02/19
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action
placeholder
Christian Holub
January 14, 2019 at 11:28 AM EST

Each day brings us closer to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Dwayne Johnson seems just as excited as any other Fast & Furious fan. The actor has been releasing a steady stream of preview photos over the past few months, and he continued the trend on Sunday with a new photo assembling the film’s main cast in one place for the first time.

Given the title, fans already knew that Hobbs & Shaw was going to focus on the unlikely team-up between Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, continuing their alliance from The Fate of the Furious. Thanks to previous Johnson Instagram posts, fans also knew that Idris Elba will be portraying the film’s villain, Brixton. But Johnson’s latest post featured all three of them standing together in the same shot, complete with descriptive captions.

“An exclusive lil’ taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen,” Johnson wrote beside the photo. He went on to describe Hobbs as “The Outlaw Lawman,” Shaw as “The International Spy,” and Brixton as “The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen.” In conclusion: “We’re either gonna get along or we get it on.”

Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters Aug. 2. Expect several more Johnson teases before then.

Related content:

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs and Jason Statham's Shaw get their own "Fast & Furious" spin-off.
type
Movie
Genre
Action
release date
08/02/19
director
David Leitch
Cast
Dwayne Johnson,
Jason Statham,
Vanessa Kirby,
Idris Elba
Studio
Universal Pictures
Complete Coverage
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now