Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite to start filming Bad Boys 3: 'It's about to be KRAZY!'

Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come together to start Bad Boys 3?!

It’s been almost 24 years since Bad Boys and more than 15 years since Bad Boys II, but the wait for the start of filming on the long-awaited third installment is over. After plenty of starts and stops, including numerous directors and release dates and star Martin Lawrence even telling EW that he didn’t think it would ever happen, Bad Boys for Life is a reality.

With Will Smith previously teasing the start of production, the boys have officially reunited to start filming on their highly-anticipated project and, maybe even more importantly, to watch their past classics.

“First Day of Shooting tomorrow!” Smith wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of him and Lawrence in front of a shot of them in Bad Boys. “We watched @BadBoys 1 & 2 together over the weekend. It’s about to be KRAZY! #badboysforlife.”

We know that Smith and Lawrence will be back as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, but no word yet if Bad Boys II star Gabrielle Union, who played Mike’s love interest and Marcus’ sister, will also return, as she’s currently fronting the upcoming Bad Boys spin-off TV series, L.A.’s Finest. Those confirmed to be along for the ride are directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (taking over for Michael Bay), plus Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, and Joe Pantoliano, who is set to reprise his role from the first two films.

Bad Boys for Life is slated to hit theaters Jan. 17, 2020.

