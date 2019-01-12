Aaron Sorkin isn’t blind. “A lot of very interesting and dramatic stuff” happened with Facebook since The Social Network premiered in 2010, the film’s screenwriter acknowledged to the Associated Press. Sorkin says he “knows enough to know that there should be a sequel.”

As Sorkin explains it in a recent interview, he and his producer on the Oscar-winning drama, Scott Rudin, kept bringing up the topic of another Facebook movie for a while as more and more headlines continued pouring out over the social media platform.

Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed The Social Network, which chronicled the platform’s beginnings and Zuckerberg’s various lawsuits with the Winklevoss twins (played in the film by Armie Hammer) and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).

In 2018, Facebook made headlines when the company admitted that up to 2.7 million people in the European Union may have been hit by improper data sharing involving political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, according to the AP. And in the age of fake news, Facebook faced criticism for the apparent spread of misinformation.

“I’ve gotten more than one email from [Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?'” Sorkin said.

MORE TO THE STORY: Aaron Sorkin says "The Social Network" producer Scott Rudin has reached out to him about revisiting the subject of #Facebook on film. pic.twitter.com/hE5iOwEik1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 11, 2019

Related content: