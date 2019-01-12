The Social Network's Aaron Sorkin 'knows enough to know' there should be a sequel

Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Social Network

Movie Details
type
Movie
placeholder
Nick Romano
January 12, 2019 at 12:49 PM EST

Aaron Sorkin isn’t blind. “A lot of very interesting and dramatic stuff” happened with Facebook since The Social Network premiered in 2010, the film’s screenwriter acknowledged to the Associated Press. Sorkin says he “knows enough to know that there should be a sequel.”

As Sorkin explains it in a recent interview, he and his producer on the Oscar-winning drama, Scott Rudin, kept bringing up the topic of another Facebook movie for a while as more and more headlines continued pouring out over the social media platform.

Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed The Social Network, which chronicled the platform’s beginnings and Zuckerberg’s various lawsuits with the Winklevoss twins (played in the film by Armie Hammer) and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield).

In 2018, Facebook made headlines when the company admitted that up to 2.7 million people in the European Union may have been hit by improper data sharing involving political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, according to the AP. And in the age of fake news, Facebook faced criticism for the apparent spread of misinformation.

“I’ve gotten more than one email from [Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?'” Sorkin said.

Related content: 

The Social Network

type
Movie
director
David Fincher
Cast
Jesse Eisenberg,
Andrew Garfield,
Justin Timberlake
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Complete Coverage
The Social Network

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now