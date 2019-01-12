Sylvester Stallone changed The Expendables because of Terry Crews’ performance

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

You can’t have Terry Crews in your film and not utilize his talents! Sylvester Stallone learned that lesson during production on The Expendables.

According to Crews, who stopped by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to look back on past roles, the scene of Hale Caesar, his character, running through the tunnels was never in the original script.

“When I was on that movie, I wasn’t getting a lot of light and they kept changing the script and I just kept disappearing,” the actor said. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna mail it in. I’m gonna say my lines and go home. I wanna get out of here.’ And something told me, ‘Terry, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. You have this chance to make history.'”

So Crews showed up to work to say what few lines he had at the time with all the “gusto” he could muster, and it made an impact.

“All of a sudden, Sly’s like, ‘You know what, I like that. Wait a second right here. Wait a second right here. I’m gonna change the movie!'” Crews said. “And he re-wrote the movie.”

