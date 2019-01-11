Noah Centineo is The Perfect Date for Riverdale star in first look at Netflix film

Noah Centineo‘s status as the internet’s preferred boyfriend remains intact. After To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, the actor is back on Netflix for his next romantic-comedy, The Perfect Date, as shown in first-look photos.

The streaming platform acquired global rights to the film, initially titled The Stand-In, from Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment. Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Lady Bird‘s Laura Marano star opposite Centineo, who plays Brooks Rattigan, a teen looking to raise money for college by creating a dating app. Through it, he becomes a “stand in” for non-existent boyfriends.

Mendes and Marano are seen in the photos, presumably as two girls enlisting Brooks’ services. It’s all very Wedding Date-esque.

The catch, according to the official logline, is that “playing a different character every night of the week leads him to question who he really is… and who he wants to be with.”

Netflix

Netflix

Chris Nelson (My Dead Ex) directed The Perfect Date, which was stars Trinket‘s Odiseas Georgiadis and Veep‘s Matt Walsh. Steve Bloom (Jack Frost) and Randall Green (Billions) penned the screenplay.

A release date is still TBD, but with Centineo making headlines for the Charlie’s Angels reboot and the To All the Boys sequel, we’re guessing a premiere will arrive sooner than later.

