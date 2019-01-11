A creature gets conjured in trailer for horror film The Golem

Set in 17th century Lithuania, during an outbreak of a deadly plague, The Golem stars Hani Furstenberg as Hanna, the wife of the local rabbi’s son Benjamin (Ishai Golen), who secretly conjures up a dangerous entity to protect her tight-knit Jewish community from foreign invaders. But the creature she molds out of mud and summons to life echoes her tragic past and becomes so dangerously connected to its creator that Hanna can’t see what a heartless monster she has fashioned.

The Golem is directed by the Paz brothers (Jeruzalem). The film opens in Los Angeles Feb. 1 and is released on VOD and DVD/Blu-ray, Feb. 5.

Watch the exclusive trailer for The Golem above.

