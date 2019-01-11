On the Basis of Sex cast reflect on the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As an admirer and fan of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Felicity Jones knew that portraying the feminist Supreme Court justice in the film On the Basis of Sex would be a “nerve-wracking” task.

“I definitely felt like my way in was to be as meticulous as possible and as detailed-orientated,” the British actress tells EW. “It was really unusual playing someone that I love that much.”

Directed by Mimi Leder, On the Basis of Sex follows the origin story of Bader Ginsburg, from becoming one of the first female students admitted into Harvard Law School and fighting landmark cases for gender parity to ascending the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, breaking new ground, and overcoming obstacles set in place by a patriarchal society.

“She was a groundbreaking pioneer who understood that laws needed to change as well as culture, and made it her entire career doing just that,” says Armie Hammer, who plays Bader Ginsburg’s supportive husband Marty.

The film also shows the Ginsburgs’ love story as they balance their respective legal careers with having two children, and it is Marty Ginsburg who helps his wife find a case that will end up dismantling numerous laws that discriminated on the base of gender.

For Jones, RBG is a role that will stick with her always: “She’s with me all the time, she’s like a lucky charm on my shoulder — like a little Ruth Bader Ginsburg on my shoulder, in her gown.”

Watch the video above for more from the cast of On the Basis of Sex.

Related content: