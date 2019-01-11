Saw writers hired for new Final Destination film

EW has learned that Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan have been hired by New Line to write the sixth installment in the company’s Final Destination horror franchise. The original Final Destination in 2000 starred Devon Sawa as a high school student named Alex Browning who gets off a plane after having a premonition that it will explode in mid-air. That premonition comes true and Browning and several of his high school acquaintances are subsequently stalked, and in many cases killed, by Death. Final Destination grossed $66 million at the domestic box office and inspired four sequels, most recently 2011’s Final Destination 5.

Melton and Dunstan are best known for writing several sequels in the Saw series. Their other script credits include the Feast franchise and the 2009 horror film The Collector, which Dunstan also directed. The pair’s upcoming projects include Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark at CBS Films, The Reckoning at Paramount, and Untitled Christmas Horror Project at Sony.

