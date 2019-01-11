Watch Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, more perform Cher's debate monologue from Clueless

Let’s just say there are some new contenders for the role of Cher Horowitz in the upcoming Clueless remake.

Proving that they’re far from clueless when it comes to acting any part, Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Lucas Hedges, and Alden Ehrenreich read a scene from the ’90s classic flick for W Magazine in which Cher (Alicia Sliverstone) delivers a rousing speech during debate class.

The actors start off by introducing themselves and taking a moment to get into the character of a 16-year-old Beverly Hills high school student before launching into the monologue to hilarious results. Particularly noteworthy are Driver’s somewhat aggressive delivery of the “But! People came who, like, did not RSVP” line and Garfield’s committed and cute “totally bugging,” along with all the accompanying hand gestures.

And this isn’t the only new Clueless content to enjoy — in addition to the upcoming remake, a musical adaptation of the teen movie recently made its way to the Off Broadway stage, with Dove Cameron taking on the main role.

Watch the video above.

