Behind the scenes of EW's Men In Black: International cover story

The trailer for Men in Black: International hit the internet just before Christmas, but Entertainment Weekly‘s coverage of the long-awaited reboot began much earlier than that. Back in the summer of 2017, EW’s Leah Greenblatt was invited to visit the movie’s highly secretive London set. (Yes, even though the film sees the agents hitting different globe-trotting spots — like Italy, which allowed star Chris Hemsworth to swap his suit for resort-friendly loafers and chinos — plenty of filming took place on a British soundstage).

Greenblatt got to watch as they filmed a scene set in the European locale and talked to everyone from the movie’s stars to the producers and the crew responsible for MIB:I‘s many stunts. She discovered not only that the story’s genesis centers around Tessa Thompson’s Agent M, who has an early encounter with the MIB that sets her on a path to join their ranks (stay tuned to EW.com to find out exactly what she has to say about leading the franchise in a new direction), but that this fourth iteration is hell-bent on building off of the franchise’s many success. After all, the first three Men In Black flicks grossed nearly $1.6 billion, so Sony decided to add to the team that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones built.

Sony Pictures

It was with this in mind that Entertainment Weekly set out to create our cover. Buddy-cop comedies need, well, buddies, so it was only natural to spotlight Thompson and Hemsworth — who reunite as costars in MIB:I hot off the heels of Thor: Ragnarok. It’s also worth mentioning that the legendary Emma Thompson reprises her role as MIB chief Agent O, and the film is also making waves for casting former Beyoncé backup dancers and internet sensations Les Twins (Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois) as Twin 1 and Twin 2, naturally.

We’ve still got a while to wait before Men in Black: International hits theaters — it’s set to arrive June 14 — but ahead of that, EW has plenty of intel thanks to Greenblatt’s dispatches from the set, along with visual sneak peeks at the full-length film. Check out the full cover story and all of our exclusive first look photos.

