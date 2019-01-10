Halloween co-producer talks influence of '80s horror in gruesome clip

Director John Carpenter‘s original 1979 Halloween was obviously a huge inspiration on David Gordon Green’s recent horror sequel of the same name. But in a just-released, and gore-filled, clip Halloween 2018 co-producer Ryan Turek explains that ’80s horror was also a major influence on Green’s film.

“The ’80s horror aesthetic influenced 2018 in a number of ways,” says Turek in the clip, which was shot for the upcoming documentary, In Search of Darkness. “I remember talking with David Gordon Green about the importance of practical effects. I think we took a little bit of liberty by marrying the kind of classy aesthetic that John brought to his first Halloween and married it to the ’80s horror aesthetic by embracing the slasher-ness of it all. I mean, our Halloween is definitely a slasher film, and you get to see those kills, and you get to see the aftermath of some of those kills in very bloody ways.”

Halloween 2018 is now available to watch on Digital and is released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand, Jan. 15.

Watch the clip with Turek, below.

