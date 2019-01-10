Glenn Close's The Wife expanding nationwide after emotional Golden Globes victory

Theaters across the country are giving Glenn Close’s The Wife some spousal support as the film continues to generate major awards season heat.

Following the six-time Oscar-nominated actress’ Best Actress victory over A Star is Born‘s Lady Gaga at Sunday’s Golden Globes, distributor Sony Pictures Classics announced Thursday the Björn Runge-directed film will expand to more than 150 theaters nationwide this Friday, Jan. 11.

The move comes after Close, 71, gave a show-stopping speech during the Golden Globes telecast, tearfully accepting the trophy while paying tribute to her mother, whose personal story she closely related to the plot of The Wife.

“I’m thinking of my mom, who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life, and in her eighties, she said to me, ‘I feel I haven’t accomplished anything,’ and it was so not right,” Close, widely considered to be the Best Actress Oscar frontrunner, said. “I feel what I’ve learned from this whole experience is that women, we’re nurturers and that’s what’s expected of us. We have our children and husbands if we’re lucky enough…. but we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams we have to say, ‘I can do that,’ and ‘I should be allowed to do that.’”

Based on Meg Wolitzer’s novel of the same name, The Wife follows Joan Castleman (Close), a former aspiring writer who married a professor at her women-only university. Though the pair’s romantic life appears peaceful to outsiders, Joan’s enthusiasm for her husband’s achievements diminishes as she accompanies him to Sweden, where he’s set to collect the Nobel Prize — which he may or may not have earned by stealing his dearly beloved’s work. The film had a lively run at the specialty box office upon its initial theatrical run, grossing $8.2 million on North American screens between its Aug. 17 bow through the end of 2018.

The Wife is now playing in select theaters, with nationwide expansion planned for Friday, Jan. 11. The film then hits VOD and digital services on Jan. 22.

