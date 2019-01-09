Michael B. Jordan's pilot takes flight in clip from gen:LOCK

Want a show that unites stars from Black Panther, Game of Thrones, and Doctor Who? Then we would direct your attention to gen:LOCK (premiering Jan. 26), a new animated science-fiction saga with a cast including Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, and David Tennant.

Produced by Rooster Teeth, gen:LOCK is set 50 years in the future when an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world. gen:LOCK costars Dakota Fanning, Kōichi Yamadera, Golshifteh Farahani, and Asia Kate Dillon.

Episode 1 and 2 will premiere on Rooster Teeth, Jan. 26. Episode 1 will be free to watch while episode 2 and subsequent episodes will be exclusive to paying members. The rest of the season will premiere weekly only on Rooster Teeth, with the finale episode premiering March 9.

Watch an exclusive clip from gen:LOCK, above.

