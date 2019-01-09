In Glass (out Jan. 18), Sarah Paulson plays a psychiatrist attempting to persuade characters played by Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy that their belief that they possess superpowers and are actors in some comic book-style adventure is delusional. But, judging by a just-released clip from the film, it seems Jackson’s Elijah Price and McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb are not what you’d describe as immediate converts to this point of view.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Glass is a sequel to both 2000’s Unbreakable and 2017’s Split. The film costars Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlayne Woodard, and Spencer Treat Clark.

Watch that clip with Jackson and McAvoy, above.

