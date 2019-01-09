Sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody to debut in 750 theaters

All you’ll hear is radio gaga…

After taking home Golden Globe Awards for Best Drama and Best Actor on Sunday, Bohemian Rhapsody is inviting fans to sing along. On Wednesday, Fox and New Regency announced that they will release a special sing-along version of the Queen biopic in 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada beginning Friday, Jan. 11.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version,” said Chris Aronson, Fox’s president of domestic distribution, in a statement.

Alex Bailey/Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody, which has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, chronicles the story of Queen and its legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury (played by Malek). Shepherded to the screen by surviving band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, the film features several of the band’s original hits.

Malek studied Mercury’s life and performances closely to perfect the role of the rock star in a performance that would earn him a Golden Globe. “I would consistently go back to his interviews and performances just to understand the [different] sides of him,” he previously told EW. “Obviously, there is a very brave, brash entertainer who hits the stage. And then there is a human being who can be reclusive and lonely behind closed doors.”

For all the film’s success, Bohemian Rhapsody has not been been unblemished by controversy. The film’s original director, Bryan Singer, was fired partway through production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher (though Singer retained his directing credit). Singer has also been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times; he has denied the allegations.

Neither Malek nor producer Graham King mentioned Singer in their Globes acceptance speeches. The next day, Singer celebrated the film’s Globes success on social media.

