Will Smith teases start of production on Bad Boys 3

Forget the Golden Globes, the Bad Boys are officially back in action!

While most of Hollywood was celebrating the best in film and TV Sunday night, Will Smith was teasing fans with the beginning of production on Bad Boys for Life, the long-awaited third installment in the action franchise.

“Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted,” Smith on Instagram alongside a photo of a stack of scripts for Bad Boys for Lif3.

It’s been more than 15 years since Smith and Martin Lawrence teamed up for Bad Boys II, but back in November, the duo announced that they were finally set to return as buddy cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Along for the ride directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (taking over for Michael Bay), as well as Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton, and Joe Pantoliano, who is set to reprise his role from the first two films. No word yet if Bad Boys II star Gabrielle Union will also return, as she’s currently fronting the upcoming Bad Boys spin-off TV series, L.A.’s Finest.

Bad Boys for Life is slated to hit theaters Jan. 17, 2020.

