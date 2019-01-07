A Venom sequel is officially in the works

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of Eddie Brock and his snarky symbiote.

EW has learned that Sony is moving forward with a Venom sequel, with Kelly Marcel returning to write the script and executive-produce. Marcel co-wrote the first film, which starred Tom Hardy as the down-on-his-luck journalist who crosses paths with an interstellar parasite.

Sony declined to comment.

Despite less-than-enthusiastic reviews, Venom has been a box office hit, raking in more than $855 million worldwide since it hit theaters in October.

Columbia Pictures

It remains to be seen exactly what the planned sequel will be about, but it’s probably a safe bet to expect an appearance by Woody Harrelson, who popped up in Venom’s end-credits scene as serial killer Cletus Kasady (all while wearing a fabulous red curly wig). In the comics, Kasady bonds with a symbiote of his own and takes on the very apt name Carnage, becoming one of Venom’s most bloodthirsty foes.

Michelle Williams, who played Eddie’s former fiancée, Anne, is also expected to return. As for whether the sequel will include another bonkers scene of Hardy diving into a lobster tank in the middle of a fancy restaurant? Fingers crossed.

Variety first reported the news.

