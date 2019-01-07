New Captain Marvel footage teases the origin of the Avengers

Devan Coggan
January 07, 2019 at 11:19 PM EST

Long before Steve Rogers was pulled out of the ice or Tony Stark first took flight, Nick Fury had an idea: to bring together a group of remarkable people. Now, new footage from the upcoming Captain Marvel is teasing the origin of that idea — and exploring how Fury’s friendship with Captain Marvel helped spark the entire Avengers initiative.

The ’90s-set Marvel soon-be-blockbuster (in theaters March 8) introduces Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot with alien powers — who also happens to be Fury’s first exposure to superheroes. At this point, Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury is just a low-level S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, and Carol’s arrival on Earth is his first encounter with the strange and extraterrestrial. And after she shows him the full extent of her powers, he and rookie agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) start to wonder whether there might be other heroes out there like her.

“You think you can find others?” we hear Coulson say.

“She’s just the beginning,” Fury says.

The new teaser packs a fair amount of new footage into a minute and 30 seconds, particularly with regards to the Kree-Skrull war: We see Jude Law as Carol’s Kree warrior mentor, as well as Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the nefarious leader of the Skrulls.

But even with all the intergalactic warfare, the new footage also makes sure to include a few jokes, with Nick and Carol making some wisecracks at each other’s expense. (He pokes fun at her grunge look, while she ribs him for being a secret agent who wears his own organization’s logo.)

Watch the new teaser above. For more on Captain Marvel, read all of EW’s coverage here.

