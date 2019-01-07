Glass will feature footage cut from Unbreakable

What could make Unbreakable fans even more excited for the Jan. 18 release of Glass, the third film in writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s superhero trilogy and a sequel to both the 2000 Bruce Willis-starring thriller and 2017’s Split? How about the news that Glass will feature cut footage from Unbreakable?

Shyamalan made the announcement in the course of an interview with Fandango while discussing the relationship between Willis’ seemingly superpower-possessing David Dunn and his son Joseph, played by Spencer Treat Clark.

“We had Joseph, his son, played by the same actor, Spencer,” said Shyamalan about Glass. “Spencer is now 30-years-old. So, it was wonderful to see the same character. And you do see — I don’t want to give too much away — but you do see moments of the original Unbreakable, scenes yo didn’t get to see… You’ll see the same actor change 18 years on camera in front of you, which is really powerful.”

Watch the trailer for Glass above and see the interview below.

EXCLUSIVE: Tickets are now on sale for @MNightShyamalan's #GlassMovie at @Fandango! For my first interview of 2019, I sit down w/ Night, Sam Jackson and James McAvoy to learn more about the year's first major release. pic.twitter.com/bbxJPhGopk — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 4, 2019

