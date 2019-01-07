Disneyland hikes ticket prices sky high before Star Wars land opens

As Lando Calrissian once griped: “This deal is getting worse all the time!”

Disneyland announced it’s significantly hiking its already steep ticket prices once again, this time as it prepares to open its eagerly anticipated Star Wars expansion.

As reported by the Associated Press, the cheapest single-day ticket for a “low-demand” day in the Anaheim, Calif., park will now cost you triple digits for the first time — $104. The least expensive daily ticket to Disney World in Florida will be $109. The price of a ticket for a high-demand day is up to $149. The rates for annual passes and parking are, of course, also going up (it now costs $25 to park your car).

So, for a family of four going to Disneyland on a popular day, that’s $621 before you’ve even walked through the gates.

Disney/Lucasfilm

According to the L.A. Times, the most expensive pass is called the Premier Pass and it includes no block-out dates, parking, and access to both parks (you know, there’s that California Adventure thing too). The Premier Pass will cost you a whopping $1,949 (a 23 percent bump from last year).

In fact, the new 2019 prices represent increases ranging from 7 to 25 percent — and come on top of increases in 2018.

Disney/Lucasfilm

The park is anticipating a surge of interest for the summer opening of its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion, which includes a 14-acre immersive world based on the popular sci-fi franchise and new rides and attractions (including the one pictured above, where visitors can “fly” the Millennium Falcon). The expansion will cost the company around $1 billion, according to the Times.

Asked about the price changes, a park representative issued this statement which doesn’t seem to actually tell you anything: “We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience.”

Translation: We are altering the deal. Pray we don’t alter it any further…

Disney/Lucasfilm

Related content: