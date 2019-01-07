Disney+ streaming service taps Joe Earley as marketing chief

Disney has tapped former Fox TV executive Joe Earley to serve as the executive vice president of marketing and operations for Disney+, the studio’s upcoming subscription streaming service.

Earley is set to lead content and brand marketing for Disney+, which is expected to launch later this year. He will report to Disney+’s content and marketing president Ricky Strauss and work with Disney groups that are developing exclusive content for the service.

“I’ve always admired Disney, their brand approach, and the strong connection that people around the world have to their stories and characters,” Earley said. “From the moment I heard about Disney+ and the unparalleled brands that will be brought together on the service, I felt it was the model for the future of entertainment. I’m looking forward to working with Ricky and everyone on the Disney+ team, as well as with the amazingly talented creative content teams at the company, to build and grow Disney+, giving consumers direct access to the world’s most beloved entertainment.”

Earley previously worked as chief operating officer for Fox Television Group, and he most recently served as president of the Jackal Group, where he oversaw the studio’s TV, film, commercial theater, and digital divisions.

Disney+ won’t debut for several months, but the streaming service is already at work on a slew of high-profile projects, including new Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars content. Jon Favreau is already hard at work on his limited Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian, starring Game of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal, and another series is in the works centering on Diego Luna’s Rogue One character. As for Marvel, the studio is developing original series based on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier.

