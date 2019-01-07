Dave Bautista cast in Dune reboot

EW can confirm that Dave Bautista has been cast in Dune, a new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel. The movie is being directed by Denis Villeneuve who previously worked with Bautista on Blade Runner 2049. There are no details at present about the role the Guardians of the Galaxy star will play, but he joins a cast which also includes Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Originally published in 1965, Dune is set in the distant future when the most valuable commodity in the universe is a drug named Melange. The novel was previously adapted for the big screen by David Lynch.

Bautista recently starring in the action movie Final Score. His other upcoming projects include Avengers: Endgame and the action-comedy Stuber.

