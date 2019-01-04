Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born character now has her own billboard in Los Angeles

Tim Stack
January 04, 2019 at 01:02 PM EST

In a weird but awesome twist, Lady Gaga‘s A Star Is Born character Ally now has an ACTUAL billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

In Bradley Cooper’s critically acclaimed blockbuster, Ally and husband Jackson (Cooper) admire a billboard with her face on it while on a balcony at their Chateau Marmont suite. It’s a sign of Ally’s rise from struggling songwriter to full-fledged pop star.

Now, someone or, most likely, some studio hoping for awards attention has put up an actual Ally billboard in West Hollywood. EW reached out to Warner Bros. for comment but have yet to hear back.

A Star Is Born is headed into Golden Globes weekend with five nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and acting nods for both Cooper and Gaga. It’s expected to be a major contender in this year’s Academy Awards.

