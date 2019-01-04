In a weird but awesome twist, Lady Gaga‘s A Star Is Born character Ally now has an ACTUAL billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Yup, they’ve put up an Ally billboard outside the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. Same place it’s supposed to be in A STAR IS BORN, albeit a little lower. pic.twitter.com/oeBfwaQvBu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 4, 2019

In Bradley Cooper’s critically acclaimed blockbuster, Ally and husband Jackson (Cooper) admire a billboard with her face on it while on a balcony at their Chateau Marmont suite. It’s a sign of Ally’s rise from struggling songwriter to full-fledged pop star.

Now, someone or, most likely, some studio hoping for awards attention has put up an actual Ally billboard in West Hollywood. EW reached out to Warner Bros. for comment but have yet to hear back.

A Star Is Born is headed into Golden Globes weekend with five nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and acting nods for both Cooper and Gaga. It’s expected to be a major contender in this year’s Academy Awards.

