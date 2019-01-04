Glass to screen at Alamo Drafthouses ahead of official release

Alamo Drafthouse and Universal Pictures announced today that the cinema chain will screen director M. Night Shyamalan’s superhero sequel Glass on Jan. 12, six days ahead of the movie’s national release. Glass will be screened as part of the “M. Night Shyamalanathon,” during which the movie’s two predecessors in the same extended cinematic universe, Unbreakable and Split, will also be shown.

The triple-feature screening will include an exclusive conversation with Shyamalan broadcast live into all participating Alamo Drafthouse locations. Tickets are free, and seats can be reserved with the purchase of a $5 food and beverage voucher that can be redeemed at the show.

In addition, Universal Pictures has partnered with Beyond Fest and American Cinematheque to screen all three films — back to back to back — at the Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on the same day.

Learn more about the M. Night Shyamalanathon at the official Alamo Drafthouse website — and watch the trailer for Glass above.

