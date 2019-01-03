Taylor Schilling has a terrifying tot in trailer for horror film The Prodigy

In the new horror film The Prodigy (out Feb. 8), Taylor Schilling plays a mother whose young son (Jackson Robert Scott) begins to exhibit disturbing character traits. The movie is written by Jeff Buhler (Midnight Meat Train, the upcoming Pet Semetary) and directed by Nicholas McCarthy who made the previous chillers The Pact and At the Devil’s Door.

“When I sat down and read that script, for the first half, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is [a] really interesting, and creepy, and twisted variation on the evil kid subgenre,'” says McCarthy. “But then the script just went to this place that I couldn’t believe and that’s what made me go from, ‘Here’s a movie I think might be cool’ to saying, ‘Here’s a movie that’s gotta be made,’ because where Jeff takes the story is truly unexpected.”

Watch the new trailer for The Prodigy, above.

