Serenity now!

In conjunction with the release of upcoming thriller Serenity on Jan. 25, EW is giving you the opportunity to win some serious swag. Oh yeah, and a trip to the Dutch Caribbean!!

Let us explain: By entering this sweepstakes (no purchase necessary), the grand prize winner — along with one guest — will be awarded a trip to Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. The getaway prize consists of roundtrip flights from an airport near the winner’s home to Bonaire, ground transportation on arrival, six days (five nights) accommodation in a beachfront one-bedroom suite at the Harbour Village Hotel with daily breakfast and unlimited use of the hotel’s fitness center (if you so desire), kayaks, and paddle boards!

While the grand prize is ridiculously amazing, there is only one up for grabs. But, fear not! The second prize is pretty cool too: 10 runners-up will receive a Clarisonic Mia Smart — and, by extension, glowing skin.

Serenity stars Matthew McConaughey as a fishing boat captain whose mysterious past comes back to haunt him when his ex-wife (played by a blond Anne Hathaway), tracks him down in desperate need of his help — nothing too crazy, she just wants him to take her abusive husband (Jason Clarke) out to sea and throw him overboard to the sharks. Written and directed by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Dirty Pretty Things), the neo-noir thriller also stars Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, and Jeremy Strong.

Enter for your chance to win the insane prizes! And check out the official rules — or glance at the abbreviated guidelines below:

No Purchase Necessary To Enter Or Win. Sweepstakes begins 1/3/19 at 12:00 p.m. PT and ends on 1/23/19 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of the continental U.S. & D.C. (excluding residents of Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and any/all U.S. territories and possessions), 21 or older as of date of entry. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, any/all U.S. territories and possessions and where prohibited by law. Subject to Official Rules, available at www.serenityfilm.com/findyourserenity. Sponsor: Aviron Pictures LLC, 9100 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 800E, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Serenity glides into theaters Jan. 25.

