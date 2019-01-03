Henry Cavill posted a shirtless — and quite hairy — photo doing his best Aquaman impression.

The actor made the post to congratulate his Justice League costar Jason Momoa for his success leading Aquaman to box office victory.

“Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa,” Cavill wrote in the Instagram post below. “How’d I do? Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out. Jason, love you bro, you crushed it.”

Cavill and Momoa have enjoyed a bit of a lovefest in the media lately, with Momoa’s defense of Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel at a Puerto Rico Comic-Con panel from 2015 recently going viral:

I’ll never get over Jason Momoas reaction to someone not liking Henry Cavills Superman pic.twitter.com/UFjQxQSekI — KYRA 🤡 (@uwucavill) December 25, 2018

Also, in December, Momoa denied reports that Cavill was exiting his Superman role, saying the actor was “absolutely” not departing the franchise.

Cavill is working on the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher, and his DC future is unclear. Momoa’s future slate is unclear — though an Aquaman sequel seems pretty certain at this point. Aquaman is now up to $846.3 million in the global box office and is on the verge of surpassing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe film.

Related content: