Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a gigantic, three-headed monster named King Ghidorah?

The answer is very much the latter in a new image from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out May 31), tweeted out by the film’s co-writer and director, Michael Dougherty.

About five years have passed in the film since the events depicted in 2014’s Godzilla. Which isn’t nearly enough time for people to stop freaking out about the discovery that they share the planet with a gargantuan lizard.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty told EW last year. Godzilla hasn’t been seen since that destructive finale, “but there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

King of the Monsters makes it enormously clear that there are other big beasts, notably the three-headed King Ghidorah, the giant insect Mothra, and another flying monster, Rodan, who in the original Japanese movies could create hurricane-force winds.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him,” says Dougherty. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kyle Chandler, among others.

Watch the trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters above and see that image of Ghidorah, below.

“And upon his heads the name of blasphemy…” #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/6wqZAg0tOa — Mike Dougherty 🐲🐲🐲 (@Mike_Dougherty) January 3, 2019

