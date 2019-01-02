Evil gets handsy in poster for horror film The Prodigy

In director Nicholas McCarthy‘s new horror film The Prodigy (out Feb. 8), Taylor Schilling plays a mother named Sarah whose young son Miles (Jackson Robert Scott) begins to exhibit disturbing character traits.

“By the time he’s eight-years-old, he’s a brilliant little kid,” says McCarthy, who previously directed 2014’s Naya Rivera-starring chiller At the Devil’s Door. “But there’s this other side to him that has been manifesting, a kind of sadistic side, and [Sarah] is going to have to find out what exactly that is, and what she’s going to have to do to stop him.”

According to McCarthy, the film provoked a more-than-satisfactory reaction from one test audience.

“The first time we previewed the movie,” says the filmmaker, “there is a section where people screamed so loud that we had to go back and re-edit the scene that followed it, because people were still recovering from what they had just seen, and they were missing the dialogue.”

The second trailer for The Prodigy is released tomorrow. Ahead of that, you can watch the film’s first teaser above and check out the new poster for the movie, below.

Orion Pictures

Related content: