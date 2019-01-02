Noah Centineo, Lana Condor share hopes for the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel

Netflix ended 2018 with the announcement that fans had been waiting for: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is getting a sequel. There’s no word yet on how closely the second film will follow the second book in Jenny Han’s series — book two is titled P.S. I Still Love You — but we know that stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will both return. And seeing as how To All The Boys ended with John Ambrose McClaren arriving with his letter in hand, we know at least one other man will enter Lara Jean’s life. What that means for Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean is yet to be seen, but Centineo has a few thoughts on what he’d like to see in the sequel.

Netflix

“I think Peter could be more vulnerable and jealous,” Noah Centineo tells EW. “He’s not a super evolved person, so there’s always more to explore and develop.” And when it comes to the many men in Lara Jean’s life, Centineo is all for some healthy competition. “I want people to get behind John, I want people to get behind Josh, I want people to get behind all the characters. I would like to see fans bicker about it and have it be like the whole Edward Cullen-Jacob thing [from Twilight]. I love that.”

As for Condor, she’d like to see Lara Jean work on her confidence. “It’s in her nature to not be confrontational, so when people are mean to her or things happen to her that aren’t necessarily great, I think sometimes she’s just like ‘Okay well I guess that’s life,'” Condor says. “What would be exciting for me is for her to stand up for herself a little bit more.”

Related content: