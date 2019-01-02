Netflix issues warning over Bird Box Challenge because good God!

Bird Box is the latest film to spawn a meme-related challenge — and the Bird Box Challenge is, apparently, the latest social media craze to spawn injuries.

Tapping into the social media zeitgeist, Netflix caught wind of this latest trend and issued a response to remind people not to injure themselves. As it happens, people need to be reminded of this.

“Can’t believe I have to say this” — we can’t either — “but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” Netflix tweeted on Wednesday. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The Bird Box Challenge doesn’t seem to have reached the levels of the Get Out Challenge or the Drake “In My Feelings” Challenge — both of which had their share of fails — but folks keep sharing videos online of their blindfolded selves recreating scenes from the Sandra Bullock movie, as well as walking down stairs and generally freaking out.

Michael Strahan gave it a go on Good Morning America Wednesday in trying to apply lipstick to co-host Sara Haines while blindfolded. Expectedly, it didn’t go so well.

Looks like they, too, needed a disclaimer.

