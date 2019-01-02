Gerard Butler is a bloody mess in clip from The Vanishing

Clark Collis
January 02, 2019 at 01:35 PM EST

Scottish actor Gerard Butler gets a rare opportunity to use his actual accent in the new thriller The Vanishing (out Jan. 4). Directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (FX’s Taboo) and costarring the great Peter Mullan (Ozark), the film concerns three lighthouse keepers who arrive for work on a remote Scottish isle and discover a wrecked rowboat, with a chest full of gold. As a mysterious boat heads toward the island, the trio make a choice that will change their lives forever, ensnaring them in a web of greed, paranoia, and murder.

Exclusively watch a clip from The Vanishing, above.

