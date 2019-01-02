In the psychological thriller Escape Room (out Friday) six strangers find themselves trapped in a lethal version of the titular game and must use their wits to locate clues — or die.

Escape Room is written by Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik and is directed by Adam Robitel, whose credits include 2014’s The Taking of Deborah Logan and last year’s Insidious: The Last Key. The film stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Nik Dodani, and Yorick van Wageningen.

Exclusively watch a clip from Escape Room, above.

