Carrie Fisher's brother hints at significant Leia appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX

We already know Carrie Fisher will be making a Star Wars encore in Episode IX by way of footage originally shot for The Force Awakens, but over the holiday her brother hinted that it could be more than just a cameo.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes,” Todd Fisher said during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. “This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

Fisher was on the morning show on the two-year anniversary of his sister’s death to talk about his family’s efforts to continue sharing the work of the author/actress, including as-yet-unpublished work.

Carrie Fisher’s appearance in Episode IX, which debuts in December, is just one of her posthumous appearances, and Todd Fisher said the family was pleased with how director J.J. Abrams was presenting General Leia Organa. (Carrie was protective of the character herself, and often described herself as “the caretaker of Leia.”)

“We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything,” her brother said. “But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

Most importantly, he said he is happy to see Carrie — and Leia — live on as feminist icons.

“She was able to be such a shining light, and was able to create such beautiful words and great art in every discipline she put her mind or hand to,” he said. “I love it when people stand up and tell me how much they admired her and how much inspiration she was to them.”

