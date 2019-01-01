Zombeavers director returns with trailer for horror film The Drone

Clark Collis
January 01, 2019 at 03:28 PM EST

In horror film The Drone, a serial killer transfers his consciousness into a consumer drone right before he is killed, then flies off to terrorize newlyweds Rachel (Alex Essoe from Starry Eyes and the upcoming Doctor Sleep) Chris (John Brotherton from Fuller House). The couple must fight to stop the device before it destroys them both.

The Drone is co-written and directed by Jordan Rubin, who brought us 2014’s berserkly entertaining horror-comedy Zombeavers. The film screens at the upcoming Slamdance Festival.

Watch the trailer for The Drone, above.

