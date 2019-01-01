Lindsay Lohan reveals where she thinks her past characters are today

She might be hitting the beaches of Greece for her first major reality-television project in years, but Lindsay Lohan hasn’t forgotten about the movie roles that made her a star. And EW’s exclusive video above has the adorable scoop on what Lohan sees some of her most iconic characters doing today.

“I’m pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office,” Lohan says of the collective crop, including body-switching Freaky Friday teen Anna Coleman to Mean Girls high schooler Cady Heron.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 ET on MTV, while fans can get a refresher on the Parent Trap star’s career with the Growing Up Lohan tribute special, featuring a run-through of her standout pop culture moments, on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, catch up with Lohan’s filmography in the video above, and read on for the full character-by-character breakdown.

Anna Coleman, Freaky Friday

“Anna Coleman is now running for office… with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. In 2020. So, be sure to vote for her.”

Hallie Parker & Annie James, The Parent Trap

“I think that they’ve swapped. So I think Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor, and then Annie is in California running a vineyard.”

Maggie Peyton, Herbie: Fully Loaded

“Maggie Peyton is now the VP of Tesla.”

Ashley Albright, Just My Luck

“Ashley Albright is running a fashion house. She’s like a Diane von Furstenberg… with really good luck.”

Aubrey Fleming, I Know Who Killed Me

“So, there are two ways I can go with this because we didn’t know if she had a sister or not, then we found out she did. So, one is six feet under, the other is FBI. They both change their names. So, it’s CIA, FBI, and they’re friends with Anna Coleman. They’re taking over the White House!”

Cady Heron, Mean Girls

“Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphaned gorillas, for sure. Obviously”

Elizabeth “Lola” Steppe, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

“She would be a director on Broadway. She’d be directing Mean Girls right now!”

Rachel Wilcox, Georgia Rule

“I think she’d be a lawyer. She’d definitely be a lawyer and a female activist, for sure.”

Casey Stuart, Life-Size

“Casey would be living in Texas, dating a really famous football player. And Casey would be friends with Giselle and Tom Brady. They’d have kids’ parties together.”

