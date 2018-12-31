Fangoria #2: Movie critic Joe Bob Briggs is latest cover star of relaunched horror magazine

The aren’t many film critics who have made their way onto the cover of a magazine. But then, there aren’t any film critics like the horror movie-loving Joe Bob Briggs who, it was revealed Monday, graces the front of the latest Fangoria, the recently relaunched terror tale-centric title.

The decision to put the spotlight on Briggs — and surround him with zombies — is a timely one by Fango editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. A 24-hour marathon hosted by Briggs proved so popular when it aired on Shudder back in July that it crashed the streaming service’s servers, and the beloved genre expert will host a regular show on the same service next year.

“The cover (shot by horror photographer Joshua Hoffine) came together quickly when another cover fell through, and we are eternally grateful to Joe Bob Briggs for being such a great sport,” Nobile explained in an email. Also? “As an homage to Fango editor Bob Martin and issue 43 from 1985, that’s me in the upper right as one of the zombies.”

The new issue of Fangoria will also feature articles on the Soska sisters‘ remake of David Cronenberg‘s body-horror classic Rabid and A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 star Mark Patton. Contributors include special effects legend Tom Savini and the Last Podcast on the Left.

See the cover of the new Fangoria, below.

Fangoria/Joshua Hoffine

