Here's every 2019 movie release date so far

This calendar post will be updated throughout the year with updated confirmed film titles and movie release dates.

Jan. 1
State Like Sleep

Jan. 4
Escape Room
Lionheart
Rust Creek
The Vanishing

Jan. 8
hillbilly

Jan. 10
Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1

Jan. 11
A Dog’s Way Home
Ashes in the Snow
Pledge
Replicas
The Upside
Touch Me Not
Perfect Strangers

Jan. 16
Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Jan. 17
All These Small Moments

Jan. 18
Adult Life Skills
An Acceptable Loss
Fyre
Glass
The Last Man
Close
Who Will Write Our History
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Jan. 24
The Final Wish

Jan. 25
Dead Ant
King of Thieves
Serenity
The Kid Who Would Be King
Tito and the Birds
The Image Book
Polar
Heartlock

Jan. 30
The Wild Pear Tree

Feb. 1
Arctic
Miss Bala
Piercing
Then Came You
Velvet Buzzsaw
Braid

Feb. 8
Berlin I Love You
Cold Pursuit
Everybody Knows
High Flying Bird
Lords of Chaos
St. Agatha
The Amityville Murders
The Gospel of Eureka
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
The Prodigy
Under the Eiffel Tower
What Men Want

Feb. 12
Hunter

Feb. 13
Birds of Passage
Isn’t It Romantic

Feb. 14
Alita: Battle Angel
Fighting with my Family
Happy Death Day 2U

Feb. 15
Donnybrook

Feb. 22
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Rhythm Section
Run the Race

Feb. 28
A Vigilante

March 1
A Madea Family Funeral
Climax
Greta
Mapplethorpe
The Hole in the Ground
Transit
The Wedding Guest
Women at War

March 8
Babylon
Captain Marvel
Gloria Bell
I’m Not Here
Three Faces

March 15
Out of Blue
The Mustang
Triple Frontier
Us
Wonder Park
The Aftermath
The Hummingbird Project
Superpower Dogs
Finding Steve McQueen

March 22
Five Feet Apart
The Beach Bum
The Dirt
The Informer
Where’d You Go, Bernadette

March 29
Captive State
Diane
Dumbo
Fast Color
Hail Satan
Her Smell
Hotel Mumbai
JT Leroy
The Chaperone
The Highwaymen

April 5
Pet Sematary
Peterloo
Shazam!
Teen Spirit
The Wind
The Haunting of Sharon Tate

April 12
After
Dogman
Hellboy
Little
Missing Link
Long Day’s Journey Into Night

April 17
Breakthrough
Penguins

April 19
Breaking Habits
The Curse of La Llorona
Under the Silver Lake

April 26
Avengers: Endgame

May 3
Non-Fiction
The Intruder

May 10
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
The Hustle
Uglydolls
Wild Rose

May 17
Charlie Says
A Dog’s Journey
John Wick: Chapter 3
The Sun Is Also A Star

May 24
Aladdin
Ad Astra
BrightBurn

May 31
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Red Joan
Rocketman

June 7
Dark Phoenix
The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 14
Men in Black: International
Shaft

June 21
Toy Story 4
Grudge
Child’s Play

June 26
The Chambermaid

June 28
47 Meters Down – Uncaged
Limited Partners
Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis comedy

July 3
Untitled Annabelle sequel

July 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home

July 12
Stuber
17 Bridges

July 19
The Lion King

July 26
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Aug. 2
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The New Mutants
Dora the Explorer

Aug. 9
Artemis Fowl
Untitled Ari Aster horror
Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark

Aug. 16
Angry Birds 2
Good Boys
Playmobil: The Movie
Boss Level

Aug. 23
Angel Has Fallen

Sept. 6
IT: Chapter 2

Sept. 13
Spies in Disguise

Sept. 20
The Kitchen
Downton Abbey

EXCLUSIVE First Look photos from Downton Abbey

Sept. 27
Abominable
The Hunt
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Judy

Oct. 4
Joker
The Woman in the Window
Gemini Man

Oct. 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Zombieland 2
The Goldfinch

Oct. 18
The Addams Family
A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Nov. 1
Untitled Terminator project
Untitled Charlie’s Angels reboot

Nov. 8
Midway
Sonic the Hedgehog
Untitled Will Packer comedy

Nov. 15
Last Christmas
The Good Liar

Nov. 22
Frozen 2

Nov. 27
Knives Out
Queen & Slim

Dec. 13
Untitled Jumanji sequel

Dec. 18
Masters of the Universe

Dec. 20
Star Wars: Episode IX
Death on the Nile
Cats

Dec. 25
SuperIntelligence
The Call of the Wild
Little Women
1917

