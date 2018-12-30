Here's every 2019 movie release date so far

This calendar post will be updated throughout the year with updated confirmed film titles and movie release dates.

Jan. 1

State Like Sleep



Jan. 4

Escape Room

Lionheart

Rust Creek

The Vanishing



Jan. 8

hillbilly



Jan. 10

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1



Jan. 11

A Dog’s Way Home

Ashes in the Snow

Pledge

Replicas

The Upside

Touch Me Not

Perfect Strangers



Jan. 16

Dragon Ball Super: Broly



Jan. 17

All These Small Moments



Jan. 18

Adult Life Skills

An Acceptable Loss

Fyre

Glass

The Last Man

Close

Who Will Write Our History

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek



Jan. 24

The Final Wish



Jan. 25

Dead Ant

King of Thieves

Serenity

The Kid Who Would Be King

Tito and the Birds

The Image Book

Polar

Heartlock



Jan. 30

The Wild Pear Tree



Feb. 1

Arctic

Miss Bala

Piercing

Then Came You

Velvet Buzzsaw

Braid



Feb. 8

Berlin I Love You

Cold Pursuit

Everybody Knows

High Flying Bird

Lords of Chaos

St. Agatha

The Amityville Murders

The Gospel of Eureka

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

The Prodigy

Under the Eiffel Tower

What Men Want

Feb. 12

Hunter



Feb. 13

Birds of Passage

Isn’t It Romantic



Feb. 14

Alita: Battle Angel

Fighting with my Family

Happy Death Day 2U



Feb. 15

Donnybrook



Feb. 22

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Rhythm Section

Run the Race



Feb. 28

A Vigilante



March 1

A Madea Family Funeral

Climax

Greta

Mapplethorpe

The Hole in the Ground

Transit

The Wedding Guest

Women at War



March 8

Babylon

Captain Marvel

Gloria Bell

I’m Not Here

Three Faces



March 15

Out of Blue

The Mustang

Triple Frontier

Us

Wonder Park

The Aftermath

The Hummingbird Project

Superpower Dogs

Finding Steve McQueen



March 22

Five Feet Apart

The Beach Bum

The Dirt

The Informer

Where’d You Go, Bernadette



March 29

Captive State

Diane

Dumbo

Fast Color

Hail Satan

Her Smell

Hotel Mumbai

JT Leroy

The Chaperone

The Highwaymen



April 5

Pet Sematary

Peterloo

Shazam!

Teen Spirit

The Wind

The Haunting of Sharon Tate



April 12

After

Dogman

Hellboy

Little

Missing Link

Long Day’s Journey Into Night



April 17

Breakthrough

Penguins



April 19

Breaking Habits

The Curse of La Llorona

Under the Silver Lake



April 26

Avengers: Endgame

May 3

Non-Fiction

The Intruder



May 10

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

The Hustle

Uglydolls

Wild Rose



May 17

Charlie Says

A Dog’s Journey

John Wick: Chapter 3

The Sun Is Also A Star



May 24

Aladdin

Ad Astra

BrightBurn



May 31

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Red Joan

Rocketman



June 7

Dark Phoenix

The Secret Life of Pets 2



June 14

Men in Black: International

Shaft



June 21

Toy Story 4

Grudge

Child’s Play



June 26

The Chambermaid



June 28

47 Meters Down – Uncaged

Limited Partners

Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis comedy



July 3

Untitled Annabelle sequel

July 5

Spider-Man: Far From Home



July 12

Stuber

17 Bridges



July 19

The Lion King



July 26

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Aug. 2

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The New Mutants

Dora the Explorer



Aug. 9

Artemis Fowl

Untitled Ari Aster horror

Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark



Aug. 16

Angry Birds 2

Good Boys

Playmobil: The Movie

Boss Level



Aug. 23

Angel Has Fallen

Sept. 6

IT: Chapter 2



Sept. 13

Spies in Disguise



Sept. 20

The Kitchen

Downton Abbey

Sept. 27

Abominable

The Hunt

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Judy



Oct. 4

Joker

The Woman in the Window

Gemini Man



Oct. 11

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Zombieland 2

The Goldfinch



Oct. 18

The Addams Family

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Nov. 1

Untitled Terminator project

Untitled Charlie’s Angels reboot



Nov. 8

Midway

Sonic the Hedgehog

Untitled Will Packer comedy



Nov. 15

Last Christmas

The Good Liar



Nov. 22

Frozen 2



Nov. 27

Knives Out

Queen & Slim

Dec. 13

Untitled Jumanji sequel



Dec. 18

Masters of the Universe



Dec. 20

Star Wars: Episode IX

Death on the Nile

Cats



Dec. 25

SuperIntelligence

The Call of the Wild

Little Women

1917

