Here's every 2019 movie release date so far

This calendar post will be updated throughout the year with updated confirmed film titles and movie release dates.
Jan. 1
State Like Sleep
Jan. 4
Escape Room
Lionheart
Rust Creek
The Vanishing
Jan. 8
hillbilly
Jan. 10
Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre, Volume 1
Jan. 11
A Dog’s Way Home
Ashes in the Snow
Pledge
Replicas
The Upside
Touch Me Not
Perfect Strangers
Jan. 16
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Jan. 17
All These Small Moments
Jan. 18
Adult Life Skills
An Acceptable Loss
Fyre
Glass
The Last Man
Close
Who Will Write Our History
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Jan. 24
The Final Wish
Jan. 25
Dead Ant
King of Thieves
Serenity
The Kid Who Would Be King
Tito and the Birds
The Image Book
Polar
Heartlock
Jan. 30
The Wild Pear Tree
Feb. 1
Arctic
Miss Bala
Piercing
Then Came You
Velvet Buzzsaw
Braid
Feb. 8
Berlin I Love You
Cold Pursuit
Everybody Knows
High Flying Bird
Lords of Chaos
St. Agatha
The Amityville Murders
The Gospel of Eureka
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
The Prodigy
Under the Eiffel Tower
What Men Want
Feb. 12
Hunter
Feb. 13
Birds of Passage
Isn’t It Romantic
Feb. 14
Alita: Battle Angel
Fighting with my Family
Happy Death Day 2U
Feb. 15
Donnybrook
Feb. 22
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Rhythm Section
Run the Race
Feb. 28
A Vigilante
March 1
A Madea Family Funeral
Climax
Greta
Mapplethorpe
The Hole in the Ground
Transit
The Wedding Guest
Women at War
March 8
Babylon
Captain Marvel
Gloria Bell
I’m Not Here
Three Faces
March 15
Out of Blue
The Mustang
Triple Frontier
Us
Wonder Park
The Aftermath
The Hummingbird Project
Superpower Dogs
Finding Steve McQueen
March 22
Five Feet Apart
The Beach Bum
The Dirt
The Informer
Where’d You Go, Bernadette
March 29
Captive State
Diane
Dumbo
Fast Color
Hail Satan
Her Smell
Hotel Mumbai
JT Leroy
The Chaperone
The Highwaymen
April 5
Pet Sematary
Peterloo
Shazam!
Teen Spirit
The Wind
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
April 12
After
Dogman
Hellboy
Little
Missing Link
Long Day’s Journey Into Night
April 17
Breakthrough
Penguins
April 19
Breaking Habits
The Curse of La Llorona
Under the Silver Lake
April 26
Avengers: Endgame
May 3
Non-Fiction
The Intruder
May 10
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
The Hustle
Uglydolls
Wild Rose
May 17
Charlie Says
A Dog’s Journey
John Wick: Chapter 3
The Sun Is Also A Star
May 24
Aladdin
Ad Astra
BrightBurn
May 31
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Red Joan
Rocketman
June 7
Dark Phoenix
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 14
Men in Black: International
Shaft
June 21
Toy Story 4
Grudge
Child’s Play
June 26
The Chambermaid
June 28
47 Meters Down – Uncaged
Limited Partners
Untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis comedy
July 3
Untitled Annabelle sequel
July 5
Spider-Man: Far From Home
July 12
Stuber
17 Bridges
July 19
The Lion King
July 26
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Aug. 2
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The New Mutants
Dora the Explorer
Aug. 9
Artemis Fowl
Untitled Ari Aster horror
Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark
Aug. 16
Angry Birds 2
Good Boys
Playmobil: The Movie
Boss Level
Aug. 23
Angel Has Fallen
Sept. 6
IT: Chapter 2
Sept. 13
Spies in Disguise
Sept. 20
The Kitchen
Downton Abbey
EXCLUSIVE First Look photos from Downton Abbey
Sept. 27
Abominable
The Hunt
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Judy
Oct. 4
Joker
The Woman in the Window
Gemini Man
Oct. 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Zombieland 2
The Goldfinch
Oct. 18
The Addams Family
A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
Nov. 1
Untitled Terminator project
Untitled Charlie’s Angels reboot
Nov. 8
Midway
Sonic the Hedgehog
Untitled Will Packer comedy
Nov. 15
Last Christmas
The Good Liar
Nov. 22
Frozen 2
Nov. 27
Knives Out
Queen & Slim
Dec. 13
Untitled Jumanji sequel
Dec. 18
Masters of the Universe
Dec. 20
Star Wars: Episode IX
Death on the Nile
Cats
Dec. 25
SuperIntelligence
The Call of the Wild
Little Women
1917
Related content:
Comments