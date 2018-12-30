Aquaman wins second weekend, capping a record year at the box office

The king of Atlantis is reigning over the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Warner Bros’. superhero movie Aquaman is on pace to sell an estimated $51.6 million in tickets at 4,125 theaters in the U.S. and Canada from Friday through Sunday, continuing its run as the No. 1 film in North America in its sophomore weekend. That figure represents a decline of just 24 percent from its debut and, along with an estimated $85.4 million international haul this weekend, brings the film’s worldwide total to $748.8 million. (It’s the No. 1 film globally for the fourth consecutive week.)

Aquaman’s strong second frame caps a record year at the box office after a lackluster 2017. On Sunday, domestic revenue for 2018 crossed $11.8 billion, up nearly 7 percent from the year before and ahead of 2016’s previous all-time high of about $11.4 billion.

In second place this weekend, Disney’s musical sequel Mary Poppins Returns will take in about $28 million, which marks a 19-percent increase from its opening and brings the film’s domestic total to about $98.9 million after 12 days in theaters. Overseas, it’s earned about $56.9 million, with $28.9 of that coming this weekend.

Rounding out the top five are Paramount’s Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, with an estimated $20.5 million; Sony’s animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with an estimated $18.3 million; and Warner Bros’. drug drama The Mule, with an estimated $11.8 million.

There were no new major releases this weekend, but two films that opened on Christmas Day will crack the top 10: Annapurna’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice will take in about $7.8 million for the weekend, good for sixth place, while Sony’s comedy Holmes and Watson will take in about $7.3 million, putting it in seventh place.

In limited release, Sony Pictures Classics’ Laurel and Hardy movie Stan and Ollie is bowing in five theaters with an estimated $79,674, which works out to a per-screen average of $15,935.

Check out the Dec. 28-30 numbers below, via Comscore.

1. Aquaman — $51.6 million

2. Mary Poppins Returns — $28 million

3. Bumblebee — $20.5 million

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — $18.3 million

5. The Mule — $11.8 million

6. Vice — $7.8 million

7. Holmes and Watson — $7.3 million

8. Second Act — $7.2 million

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet — $6.5 million

10. The Grinch — $4.2 million

