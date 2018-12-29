The Last Song views skyrocket on Amazon after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marital bliss is fuel for Amazon.

According to the streaming service, a ton of subscribers were apparently feeling sentimental after Cyrus and Hemsworth’s big wedding reveal so they streamed The Last Song a bunch of times. Amazon Prime Video didn’t reveal an exact number, but the company tweeted on Friday that they “saw a 2,000 percent spike in streams of The Last Song.”

The 2010 film, based on the Nicholas Sparks book, marked the first time Cyrus and Hemsworth met. Cyrus starred as Ronnie, a young girl sent by her mother to stay and reconnect with her father, who’s living in a small beach town in Georgia. There, she meets and falls in love with Will (Hemsworth), a popular, handsome gent who crashes into her during a volleyball match.

Miley and Liam’s wedding had everyone feeling sentimental this week. After news broke Wednesday, we saw a 2000% spike in streams of The Last Song. We love a happy ending. Congrats @mileycyrus and @liamhemsworth! pic.twitter.com/4YjtCdIRPN — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 28, 2018

Cyrus didn’t immediately take to Hemsworth. In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, the singer said she “heard a rumor that he didn’t really want the role” and didn’t think he realized how “blessed” he was to have an opportunity like this. “Then I started talking with him, and he was just the most genuinely precious, sweet person,” she said. “And the second audition comes around, and the chemistry was instant.”

Ten years later, Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, confirmed their private wedding ceremony took place with a series of photos posted online.

Sparks sent them a congratulatory message on Twitter, writing, “This makes me so happy.”

Related content: